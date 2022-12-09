Kreuzer 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)