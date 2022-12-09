Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: AA Muntenveiling
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,77 g
- Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
