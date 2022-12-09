Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1831 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: AA Muntenveiling

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,0046 oz) 0,144 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 18, 2022
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Kreuzer 1831 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

