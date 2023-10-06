Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24766 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (3)
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Schulman - June 21, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1839 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1839 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search