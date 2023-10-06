Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1839 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24766 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
