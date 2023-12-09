Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1838 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 30,02 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (9)
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Bavaria Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

