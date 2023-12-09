Gulden 1838 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

