Gulden 1838 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 30,02 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
