6 Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2242 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

