Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2242 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 22, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

