Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2242 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
