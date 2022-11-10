Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
