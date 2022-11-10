Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Naumann - September 21, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 20, 2014
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 20, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

