3 Kreuzer 1848 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2)