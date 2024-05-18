3 Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2)