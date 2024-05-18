Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 22 USD
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search