Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place March 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 22 USD
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

