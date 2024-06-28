Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Gulden 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
