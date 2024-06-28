Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Gulden 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (3)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
