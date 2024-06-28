1/2 Gulden 1844 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

