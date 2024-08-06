Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Leu Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCXLII (1842)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Künker (21)
- Leu (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2699 $
Price in auction currency 400000 JPY
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2964 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
