Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

