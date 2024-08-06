Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCXLII (1842)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Künker (21)
  • Leu (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2699 $
Price in auction currency 400000 JPY
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2964 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCXLII (1842) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1842 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search