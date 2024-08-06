Ducat 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (14) XF (14) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Künker (14)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)