Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Ducat 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Ducat 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Rauch - November 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1828 at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

