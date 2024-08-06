Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1828 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3076 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (14)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
