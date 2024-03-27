Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Heller 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
