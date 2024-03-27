Heller 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)