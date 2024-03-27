Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1846 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1846 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1846 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Bavaria Heller 1846 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Bavaria Heller 1846 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Heller 1846 at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Bavaria Heller 1846 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Bavaria in 1846 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search