Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
