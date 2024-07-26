Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of Thaler 1836 "Otto Chapel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

