Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (18)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (13)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (54)
- Lanz München (3)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (18)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2032 $
Price in auction currency 321000 JPY
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search