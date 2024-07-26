Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

