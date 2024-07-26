Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2950 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2032 $
Price in auction currency 321000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 DPL NGC
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Benedictine Order", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

