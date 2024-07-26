Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
3862 $
Price in auction currency 610000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
