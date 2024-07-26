Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
3862 $
Price in auction currency 610000 JPY
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 "Customs Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

