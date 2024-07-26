Thaler 1835 "Customs Union" (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1835 "Customs Union". This silver coin from the times of Ludwig I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (21) AU (44) XF (66) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (2) Service PCGS (9) NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Auction World (14)

BAC (6)

Busso Peus (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Grün (8)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (45)

Lanz München (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (2)