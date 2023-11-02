Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1819 WD (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 with mark WD. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (12)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
