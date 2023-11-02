Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1819 WD (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Thaler 1819 WD - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Thaler 1819 WD - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1819 with mark WD. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Thaler 1819 WD at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

For the sale of Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

