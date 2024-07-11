Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 15,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1830
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
