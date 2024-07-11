Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 15,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

