Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1829 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,114 g
  • Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
  • Diameter 15,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

