3 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)