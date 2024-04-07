Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,114 g
- Pure silver (0,0134 oz) 0,4178 g
- Diameter 15,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1829 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
