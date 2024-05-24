Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 2 Gulden 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 25,454 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1823 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

