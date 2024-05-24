Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1823 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 25,454 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0905 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search