5 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1) F (1)