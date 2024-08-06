Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
5 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,439 g
- Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4846 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3165 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
