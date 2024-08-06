Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

5 Gulden 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 5 Gulden 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,439 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,102 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 5 Gulden 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4846 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3165 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 5 Gulden 1824 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

