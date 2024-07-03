Thaler 1836 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4023 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

