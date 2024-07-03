Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1836 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 38,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4023 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (43)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (7)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
