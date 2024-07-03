Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1836 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4023 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

