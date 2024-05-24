Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1831 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1831 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
