Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1831 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search