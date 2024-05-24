Thaler 1831 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3113 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

