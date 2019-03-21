Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1852 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
