Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1852 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1852 "Type 1845-1852" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1852 "Type 1845-1852" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

