Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 377 EUR
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 373 EUR
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Baden Gulden 1850 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
