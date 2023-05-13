Gulden 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)