Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1850 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Katz (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 373 EUR
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
