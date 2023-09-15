Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2989 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1847 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

