Gulden 1847 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2989 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
