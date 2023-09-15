Gulden 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2989 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (2)