6 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)