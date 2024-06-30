Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

