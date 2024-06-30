Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1848 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
