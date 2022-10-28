Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 140. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search