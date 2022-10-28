6 Kreuzer 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 140. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)