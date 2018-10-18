Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4039 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1836 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search