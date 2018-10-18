Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1836 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4039 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
