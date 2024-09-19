Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1835 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3514 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

