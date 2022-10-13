1/2 Gulden 1842 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) No grade (2)