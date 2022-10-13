Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1842 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • UBS (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

