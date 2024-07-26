Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- Katz (5)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Sonntag (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
