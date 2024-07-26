Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1849 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1849 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1849 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search