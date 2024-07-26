Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

