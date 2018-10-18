Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1840 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1840 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1840 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

