Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1840 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4043 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
