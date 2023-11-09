1/2 Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72169 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (7) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)