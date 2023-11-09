Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72169 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stack's (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

