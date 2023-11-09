Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72169 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 120. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search