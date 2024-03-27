Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Copper (Baden, Leopold)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" Copper - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" Copper - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,2 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20907 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.

Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 102 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument" at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search