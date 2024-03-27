Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Copper (Baden, Leopold)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,2 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20907 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Schulman (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 102 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search