Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Copper (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1844 "Monument". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20907 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (2) VF (6) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Schulman (3)

WAG (2)