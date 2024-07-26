Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32839 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 604. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
