Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32839 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 604. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (4)
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Baden Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1868 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search