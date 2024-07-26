Thaler 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32839 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 604. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

