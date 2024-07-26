Thaler 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (19) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (4)

Höhn (1)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)