Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Anticomondo - September 20, 2020
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1863 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search