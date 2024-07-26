Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search