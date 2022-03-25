Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1860 "Type 1856-1860" (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
