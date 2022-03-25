Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1860 "Type 1856-1860" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1860 "Type 1856-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1860 "Type 1856-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1860 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1860 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search