3 Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2) ANACS (1)