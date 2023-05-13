Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1870
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
