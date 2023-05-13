Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 1, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

