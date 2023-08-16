Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1868
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search