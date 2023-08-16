Kreuzer 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RB (2) Service PCGS (2)