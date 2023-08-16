Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1868 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1868 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

