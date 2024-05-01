Kreuzer 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (6) No grade (7)