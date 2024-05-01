Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
