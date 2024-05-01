Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1865 at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
