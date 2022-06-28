1/2 Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) RD (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (2)