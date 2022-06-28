Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

