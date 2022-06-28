Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,16 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 129. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search