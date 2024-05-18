Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,32 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
