Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1871 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search