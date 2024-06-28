Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

