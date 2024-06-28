Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,32 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
