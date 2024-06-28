Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 "Victory over France". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (1)