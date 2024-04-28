Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,423 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2650 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Frederick Coins of Baden in 1808 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 3 Kreuzer
