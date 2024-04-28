Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,423 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,444 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2650 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
