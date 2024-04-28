3 Kreuzer 1808 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2650 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (3)