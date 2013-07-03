Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place July 3, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)