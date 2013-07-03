Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1805 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1805 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,48 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place July 3, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1805 at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1805 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

