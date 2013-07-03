Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,48 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3189 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place July 3, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search