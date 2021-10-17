Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 - Coin Value - Baden, Charles Frederick

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

