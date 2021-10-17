1/2 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (5) VF (7)