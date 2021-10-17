Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1805 (Baden, Charles Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
