flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,586,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1900
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:530 USD
Average price (PROOF):690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (94)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 4, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateJuly 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 551 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
SellerJesús Vico
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 14, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1900 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark S is 530 USD for regular strike and 690 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1900 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1900All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions