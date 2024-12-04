flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC690,992

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1899
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:800 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (266)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - July 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1141 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 ANACS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1899 P "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark P is 800 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

