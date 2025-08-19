flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,579,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1899
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 560 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 1454 USD
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - April 30, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 4, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 18, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateOctober 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head" at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1899 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark M is 670 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

