AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,259,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1899
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 11, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction St James’s - June 7, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1899 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark S is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1899 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

