flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,067,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1894
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:570 USD
Average price (PROOF):910 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (108)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1010 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 1501 USD
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
SellerCayón
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1894 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with mark S is 570 USD for regular strike and 910 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1894All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions