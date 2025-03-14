flag
Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,346,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1893
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:560 USD
Auction Prices (61)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.

Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1100 NZD
Price in auction currency 1100 NZD
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionUNC
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1893 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark S is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1893 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

